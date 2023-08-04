The Bahamas marks World Breatfeeding Week, August 1-7

The Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness held a ceremony Friday, August 4, at the ministry’s head office on Meeting Street.The ceremony was held simultaneously with other breastfeeding organizations throughout the world and throughout the country to mark World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated August 1st to August 7th 2023.Mothers who were breastfeeding their children from newborn to three-years-old were in attendance.The ceremony as well as a church service, an exhibition, and the annual ‘Umbrellathon’, scheduled for the 7th of August, are to promote the breastfeeding of children as it strenghens the mother-child bond, supports good health of the infant, and decreases the chance of the mother developing breast cancer. Mothers who attended received diapers, wipes and other baby care items.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: