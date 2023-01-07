The Apprentice: Behind The Scenes Of Last Night’s Episode In Antigua

TTG: It had all The Apprentice essentials – wildly spurious claims of business acumen, plenty of bickering and a good amount of incredulous eyebrow raising from Karren Brady and Claude Littner. But instead of pounding the streets of grey London, the candidates were running around sunny Antigua, with plenty of airtime given to sweeping island panoramas, powdery sandy beaches and aquamarine seas dotted with yachts.

It was enough to have anyone dreaming of a rum cocktail with their toes in the sand, not just the poor candidate fired at the end. Last night’s episode would have been a surefire ratings hit for the BBC – Antigua and Barbuda are sure to feel the bounce too.

Cherrie Osbourne, UK & Europe director for the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, tells us what it takes to produce an overseas episode of the long-running series.

HOW LONG AGO DID YOU START PLANNING LAST NIGHT’S EPISODE?

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority had been in discussions with The Apprentice production team for over three years, from our initial discussions to when it aired last night! The recce was due to take place in April of 2020, which we had to cancel two days before the UK went into lockdown and travel came to a halt. It was crucial for us to set Antigua and Barbuda apart from other destinations and showcase what makes our island nations so special, especially in terms of curating exciting task ideas that would dazzle viewers at home.

WAS IT EASY TO CONVINCE THE PRODUCERS TO COME TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA?

The show had been to South Africa and Malta previously, but never to the Caribbean. The production team didn’t need much convincing at all regarding Antigua as a destination! We were delighted that they saw how special the islands are by making it the launch episode for the new series.

HOW INVOLVED WERE YOU WITH SHAPING THE TASK?

We curated the tasks with the production team, we worked in tandem for months and after the recce took place final decisions were made. We looked at many options – when discussions first began at the beginning of 2020 a shopping task was in the mix but we felt strongly through Covid to make sure that we did something that celebrated tourism 100%.