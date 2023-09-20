The 5th Annual Elevation Awards Return

The Bahamian entertainment industry is abuzz with excitement as the highly- anticipated 5th Annual Elevation Awards makes its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus imposed by the global pandemic. This premier event, known for celebrating and honoring exceptional talent within the Bahamian entertainment industry, is set to take place on April 6th, 2024.

Submissions for the 5th Annual Elevation Awards are now officially open and will remain so until December 1st, 2023. Talented individuals and groups from the Bahamian entertainment scene are encouraged to submit their work for consideration. Any material released from January 2021- August 2023 are eligible for submission. Submissions can be made at http://encoremediaonline.com/awards/.

Vincent McDonald Jr., CEO of the Elevation Awards, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am humbled once again for the opportunity to be a part of honoring and celebrating the greatest among us in Bahamian Entertainment. I have no doubt that the 5th Annual Elevation Awards will be the best yet. We have some of the best in the business sitting around the table to ensure that we maintain our track record of being the Premier Entertainment Award Show in the Bahamas!”

The Elevation Awards have a long-standing tradition of recognizing and showcasing the extraordinary talent, creativity, and contributions of artists and professionals within the Bahamas’ entertainment industry. The event serves as a platform to elevate the local entertainment scene, providing artists with the recognition they deserve and fostering growth within the industry.