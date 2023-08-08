Thanksgiving Service during World Breastfeeding Week

Recognizing the association between breastfeeding and a reduction in infant illness and death, the Ministry of Health and Wellness joined the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association in a Thanksgiving Service at Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, August 5, 2023 to commemorate a week of activities to strengthen breastfeeding practices in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas currently marks World Breastfeeding Week, August 1-7. The National Breastfeeding Association has held a number of events to promote the initiative.At Saturday’s Thanksgiving Church Service, Nursing Coordinator of the Ministry of Health and Wellness Maternal and Child Health Services, Nurse Practitioner Sarah Turnquest (pictured first left) was in attendance, along with President of the National Breastfeeding Association of The Bahamas, Nurse Trineka Hall (pictured centre), and a team of officers and members, as well as parents and children from the community. The mission of the association is to educate healthcare workers, decision makers, mothers and families about breastmilk as the optimum newborn nutrition; and it utilizes WHO-recommended guidelines to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for six months and beyond because of numerous benefits for both mother, baby and the nation. The aim is to enable at least 50 percent of mothers to exclusively breastfeed and promote a Baby Friendly environment by the year 2030.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: