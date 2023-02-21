Temperature retains Brass Bacchanal title

Black Immigrant Daily News

Member of Temperature the Band celebrate on stage celebrate on stage after defending their title as winners of Brass Bacchanal. Photo by Jordon Briggs

Temperature the Band copped the first prize of the Brass Bacchanal competition on Carnival Monday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah taking home $100,000.

A total of ten bands competed at the event’s third edition of the National Carnival Commission’s competition aimed at showcasing brass bands for Carnival. Temperature retained the title it won in 2020, the last time the competition was held.

The horn section of Kern Summerville and the Sensational Band on stage of Brass Bacchanal at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Carnival Monday. Photo by Jordon Briggs

Here are the results of the competition:

1st – Temperature the Band

2nd – Brass to D World

3rd – Joey Lewis Orchestra

4th – KJV The Band

5th – Kern Summerville and The Sensational Band

A section of the audience at Brass Bacchanal at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Carnival Monday night. Photo by Jordon Briggs

6th – Adrenaline The Band

7th – Kaisoca Rhythm Band

8th – Vincent Rivers and D Soca Unit

9th – Louis and the Lynx

10th – D’ All Starz

