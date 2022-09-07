Tekashi 6ix9ine Not Happy About Court Ordered Protection From Girlfriend

6ix9ine says he doesn’t need a court to protect him from his girlfriend who recently put the paws on him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend has been ordered by a court to stay away from the rapper after her domestic violence arrest last week in which she allegedly battered the “Trollz” rapper at a Miami nightclub. Jade and Tekashi have been together for more than four years, but it seems that their relationship has broken down. Despite the arrest and charge, Tekashi doesn’t seem keen on having her suffer consequences, TMZ reported.

6ix9ine’s girlfriend has been issued an extensive protective order to keep no contact with the rapper. This includes not only all forms of remote contact, such as phone calls, texts, letters, and social media but also physical contact. Jade must also stay at least 500 feet away from the Brooklyn rapper.

It doesn’t seem that Tekashi or Jade will follow the order. The rapper stated that their relationship is doing well, meaning that they are still together despite the incident. He recently went on Instagram Live and tell fans that they are in a good place with their relationship but admitted that he found himself in a dark place frequently, so he is taking a break.

The rapper also says he is allowing Jade and her child to remain in residence at his house in Florida until they take care of the legal issues. 6ix9ine, on the other hand, will stay in a hotel until that is sorted out, but he does indicate that there is a possibility that he will move back into the home with her and her child.

Last month Jade was arrested for throwing hands at 6ix9ine. At the time, the rapper said that her friends had encouraged her to fight with him. Part of the altercation was also videoed and shared online.

Despite Jade being the aggressor, 6ix9ine had said that he was going to pay her bond so she could be released from bail. At the time, she was placed on a $1500 bond.