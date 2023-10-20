Tekashi 6ix9ine Fans In DR Demands His Release Outside Court

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a lot of support from his fans in the Dominican Republic, as many took to the streets on Friday to demand that the court release him following his arrest.

6ix9ine is currently held in a jail on the Caribbean Island after he was caught on surveillance footage going into a local studio and allegedly beating the producers. It’s alleged that the rapper and his goons attacked the producers after they reportedly disrespected his girlfriend.

The Rainbow-haired rapper was removed from a private jet as he tried to flee the island after committing the crime. The “Trollz” rapper has made several appearances in court this week, but he was unsuccessful in securing his freedom due to him being a flight risk. His attorney also made a Habeas Corpus application for his release earlier this week, which was unsuccessful.

Despite his current charges, fans of the rapper turned out in droves on Friday with placards calling for him to be freed by the court. Many women dressed in bright outfits held up signs outside of the courthouse. “Tekashi I love popi Libertad,” one sign held by a fan read.

Videos of the protest appeared more like a party than a usual protest as fans blocked the streets and chanted the rapper’s name as he exited the courtroom into a nearby waiting vehicle.

According to local lawyer Felix Portes, Tekashi 6ix9ine is likely to be held by authorities in the DR as the judge in the third chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the La Vega Judicial District Court found that an application for Habeas Corpus was inadmissible.

Such an application is usually made by lawyers when they think their clients are unlawfully detained. However, the prosecution in his case has insisted that the rapper is part of a gang in the DR and committed acts of torture, violence, and intimidation, provoking voluntary beatings and injuries and threatening death.

On Instagram, La Vega Prosecutor’s office also issued a statement insisting that an example will be made of the rapper.

The rapper has secured legal representation, but his case doesn’t seem to be progressing favorably.