Teenage girl among four charged with attempted murder

Charged with attempted murder: Dike Ragbarsingh –

A 17-year-old girl was among four people charged on Friday with attempted murder.

The teenager is reported to be related to Sasha Ragbarsingh, 35, and Dicke Ragbarsingh, 66, who were also charged alongside Michael Junior Wint, 41.

The girl’s name cannot be reported because she is a minor.

The suspects appeared in an emergency hearing before Magistrate Sarah De Silva of the Sangre Grande magistrates court.

According to a police release, the teen and her relatives were not called upon to plea and received bail of $200,000 with a surety.

They were ordered to have no communication or physical interaction with the victim and must stay at least 100 feet away from her.

Charged with attempted murder: Michael Junior Wint –

They also must report to the Cunupia Police Station between 6 am-6 pm.

Wint was slapped with additional charges of using obscene language, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

He was granted bail in the sum of $245,000 with a surety to cover all charges.

The matter was adjourned to January 10.

The charges were laid by PC Hassanali of the Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department on December 23, following an incident that occurred on December 19, along Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

Attempted murder accused: Sasha Ragbarsingh –

Police said that around 11.45 pm on December 19, two female relatives allegedly got into a verbal altercation which became physical.

A police report said, “A teenage female relative along with a 41-year-old male relative allegedly armed with cutlasses walked over to where the women were and allegedly began attacking one of them, which resulted in the woman receiving several chops about her body.”

During the incident, the report said, a 66-year-old male relative also allegedly started attacking the woman.

The injured woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope for treatment.

Police said they responded to the incident and attempted to arrest the alleged aggressors but were confronted by a 41-year-old man, who allegedly began shouting obscenities at them.

“When officers attempted to arrest him as well, he allegedly pulled away violently. He was eventually subdued and the three were taken to the Cunupia Police Station.”

The 66-year-old suspect was arrested the following day.

