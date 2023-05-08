Technical & Vocational Instructor Highlighted

Meet William Zonicle, a thirty year veteran teacher who retired late last year but has returned to the classroom at R. M. Bailey High School to assist his students in preparing for their examinations.

Zonicle’s students speak highly of him. Eugene Archer said, “one thing I must about Mr. Zonicle, he’s a very understanding teacher, he’s patient. Cause he sits down and teach you until you understand that, he wouldn’t give up on you.”

Zonicle says, “I look at each student as a lesson for me. Plus I want each student to invent. So it each student invent every piece of work that comes from each student is an original piece.”