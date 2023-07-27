Tech Improvements, Customer Initiatives Earn Scotiabank Bahamas another Award

Scotiabank Bahamas has been voted the Best Bank in The Bahamas at the Euromoney 2023 Awards, the achievement was announced at a ceremony held in London on July 12. The Euromoney Award has created back-to-back acclaim for Scotiabank which was also named by Global Finance Magazine as Bahamas’ ‘Best Bank’ over the last two years. Scotiabank Bahamas has improved customer service and digital convenience, widened access to credit for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and increased operational efficiency. In its published award note, Euromoney lauded Scotiabank Bahamas for upgrading all in-branch ATMs, deepening the footprint of its off-site ATMs, and engaging in significant infrastructural renovation. The bank was also commended for the launch of its sales centre which has been pivotal in driving business development for SMEs. Roger Archer, Managing Director, has praised The Bahamas team for delivering on its service standards and for creating relevant financial solutions for customers.

“Scotiabank has maintained its position as the bank of choice in The Bahamas. We continue to review our protocols and remain committed to high service standards,” Mr. Archer said. “Customer satisfaction is at the heart of our mandate and we have been able to maintain profitability while providing attractive savings, investment, and loan products to our diverse clientele.” Scotiabank Bahamas’ initiatives have sped up the recovery of small businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic and helped reposition them for faster growth in 2023.The bank’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility mandate has also been evident in its community engagement and youth empowerment initiatives which seek to build financial resilience. Scotiabank Bahamas’ counterparts in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago also received Euromoney Awards at the July 2023 ceremony. Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence, founded in 1992, received a record number of submissions for more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.