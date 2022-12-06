Team Ministry of Tourism wins Gold in Charity Golf Tournament

Black Immigrant Daily News

Team Ministry of Tourism comprising of Sylvester Joseph, Orlando Peters and captained by Sir Dr. Richie Richardson lead the pack in Sunday’s Charity Golf Tournament.

All players were in fine form and came ready for a fun yet competitive day of golf.

The winning team each receive a weekend for two prize sponsored by The Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa and Curtain Bluff Resort.

They were also gifted with goodies from Automotive Art, Valvoline, Digicel and State Insurance Company Limited.

Prizes were also awarded for:

Closest to the Line Hole #18WINNER – Sylvester Joseph of Team Ministry of Tourism.

Closest to the Pin at Hole #2WINNER – Andrena De La Cruz, Team Cedar Valley Golf Club.

Closest to the Pin at Hole #11WINNER – Sir Dr. Richie Richardson, Team Ministry of Tourism

Each winner received a Dinner for 2 at Hermitage Bay Resort and a bag of goodies from State Insurance Company Limited.

The Most Honest Team

The most honest team was captained by Mr. Zorol Barthley and sponsored by The Risk Management Broking and Consultancy.

The two novice players on that team were both awarded 6 months FREE membership to the Cedar Valley Golf Club with Training.

Congratulations to Mrs. Ruthlyn Matthias, Executive Director for the ABHTI and Ms. Ebony Edwards, Hospitality tutor at the ABHTI.

The benefiting charity – The Industrial Workshop for the Blind will be receiving a financial contribution of EC$12,000.

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Golf planning team, we wish to thank all our players, sponsors, partners and the team at the Cedar Valley Golf Club for hosting this inaugural event.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com