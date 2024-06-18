TDC’s ‘Generation Impact’ to develop young entrepreneurs in Tourism, begins first workshop

At the Tourism Development Corporation’s (TDC) first ‘Generation Impact’ youth entrepreneurial workshop, June 15, 2024 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper applauded the opportunity to encourage young persons, particularly, along the path to entrepreneurship. The inaugural session, at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, targeted high school students who over the next 14 weeks will develop business ideas with a tourism industry focus: it was noted that after high school, many of the youngsters would be engaged in the tourism industry. Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said the aim is to guide future generations of young Bahamians towards entrepreneurship and “owning our Bahamas.” He said, “start where you are, use what you have,” use mind and imagination, entrepreneurial daring — “that’s all it takes” — with some funding, that’s where the Tourism Development Corporation can come in. He encouraged them to dream big, but start small. Tourism Development Corporation’s Executive Director and CEO Ian Ferguson also delivered remarks to this first cohort.

From: Bahamas Information Services