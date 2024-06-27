Taylor Casey Investigation Update

American visitor, Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19th. Casey was in the country visiting the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island.

Police held a press conference on Wednesday to give an update on the progress of their investigations into Casey’s whereabouts. Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that extensive investigations have been conducted since the Casey has been reported missing. She said, “This afternoon we updated the family of Taylor as to where we are in the investigation. We have a very, very good relationship. They’re very, very pleased with the investigations thus far and we will continue to collaborate with them as the investigation continues into this matter.”

Skippings also informed reporters that police have used drone technology, the K9 unit and divers to assist with the investigations. “We’ve used a number of resources,” she said.

Police and family members are expected to visit the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island on Thursday June 27th.