Taylor Casey Family Press Conference

The family and friends of Taylor Casey held a press conference on Thursday pleading for answers about her whereabouts and speaking about there experience with local police. Casey was visiting the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island when he was reported missing.

Flanked by supporters wearing t-shirts with a photograph of Casey along with the words #Find Taylor Casey on them, Casey’s mother, Collette Seymour, appealed to the public for assistance. “…everybody, Senators, Governors, people and just donate to the cause. We need a lawyer and a PI (Private Investigator) to get to go over to The Bahamas and help us find Taylor. And I just want the Senators to light a fire under the people in The Bahamas feet so that so that they correctly search for my child and help to bring me child home,” she said.

Emily Williams, a friend of the missing woman, also spoke at the press event held in Chicago, Illinois. She said, “we’re not stopping until we get answers and we want to hear from them. They said tomorrow and that’s when we want to hear from them. If you don’t have answers we’re going to keep pushing and that’s why we’re calling on the Senators, Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth to put pressure on the State Department to tell the Royal Bahamian Police Force, to get the FBI down there right now and find Taylor.”

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander held a press event this week where he gave an update on the ongoing investigations into Casey’s disappearance. He said that police had found Casey’s phone and had used resources such as drone technology, the K9 unit and divers in the search.

Taylor Casey was last seen on July 19th.