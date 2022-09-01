Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Taiwan says it has shot down an unidentified civilian drone over one of its islands that lies just a few kilometers from mainland China.

The drone was spotted shortly after midday Thursday above the waters of Lion Islet, a small island in the Kinmen County grouping that is controlled by Taiwan and lies about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the shore of Xiamen, China.

The Kinmen Defense Command, a branch of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, said the drone was shot down after warning flares failed to drive it away.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents to have taken place near the offshore group of islands.

Unidentified drones have been reported in the Kinmen area for four days in a row but this is the first time one has been shot down by Taiwan.

