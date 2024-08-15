T-Wash Shantytown Demolition

The T-Wash Shantytown located on Cowpen Road in New Providence is set to be demolished by the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs.

Ministry of Works Building Controls Officer, Craig Delancy spoke with ZNS News about the dangers of the unregulated community. He said, “the buildings are very tightly constructed and there’s very little room for passage which causes tremendous fire hazard if a fire was to take place.”

Delancy’s message to people living in unregulated communities is “don’t wait for us to come to you. You should make preparation to try and relocate as soon as possible because we may end up being in your area at some point in the next couple weeks.”

Notices have been posted on the structures in the T-Wash community giving residents until August 28th to move off of the premises.