Swift Justice Appeal For Sex Crime Victims

The Commissioner of Police spoke to members of the media on Wednesday where he appealed for justice for victims of sex crimes.

Speaking about a man in custody for the alleged sexual assault of a 83 year old women Commissioner Clayton Fernander said, “we continue to say that the culprit who…its like a revolving door. This is an individual who should not have been on bail because he went back in his old ways. And I’m pleading for the system, we need to get it right because its the same revolving door. We see the same individuals continue to offend. My heart is heavy today for the elderly lady, all of the victims. I have instructed he Victims Support Unit, the Domestic Violence Unit to reach out to the family of the victim.”

Fernander also spoke to another incident of sexual assault. “The matter that occurred last week Friday where a young lady was sexually assaulted in the Davis Street area. He is also assisting police with that investigation. When detectives went to his home jewelries that were taken from that incident was located and identified by the victim so we know we’re on the right track with respect to the individual.”