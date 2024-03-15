Sweeting: ‘About 300 Illegal Structures Demolished’

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting appeared at a press briefing at the Office Of The Prime Minister on Thursday where he gave an update on the government’s efforts to demolish unregulated communities also known as shantytowns.

Sweeting told reporters that nearly 300 illegal structures have been destroyed to date in New Providence and Abaco. “The focus is not solely on shantytowns occupied by foreign migrants, in some cases also Bahamians, that the Building Control Department within the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs will be going after all unregulated structures which means all buildings that have not been approved by the Ministry of Works,” he said.

The Minister expressed that unregulated communities are a danger to our country. He said, “there are environmental, health and safety concerns and it is the government’s mandate to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens and lawful residents. The decision to tackle these unregulated communities may be uncomfortable and a tough pill to swallow for some, especially those who may have to vacate these shantytowns, but this Davis administration has committed to tackling this vexing issue. It is the right thing to do.”

Demolition exercises were recently carried out in the Gaza, Gully and Farm shantytowns on the island of Abaco.