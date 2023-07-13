Sustainable Development Goals Conference Opens

The Sustainable Development Goals Conference opened on Wednesday at the Choices Restaurant at the University of The Bahamas.

Climate Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Rochelle Newbold spoke about the importance of the one day conference. “Nobody really goes around talking about the SDG, the SDG goals, the SDG targets. No, we talk about sustainable livelihood. We talk about issues of education, health, economics that’s what the common man understands but what we wanted to do through this conference is to tie the two marry them together. Give everybody an enhancement with respect to the lingo that’s being used globally and to give an understanding about what did we as a country commit to, what are the expectations that the people should have from the government relative to those expectations and how we are moving forward with respect to those implementation.”

According to Newbold one of the important topics headed into this year’s United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP) is climate finance.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis attended the event. He spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines saying, “we have what they call the Bridgetown Initiative which is an effort put forth by the CARICOM community to change the financial architect of the multilateral lending institutions like the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank, CDB (Caribbean Development Bank) which is rooted in, what they call, they the Bretton Wood era.”

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and the Minister of Economic Affairs, Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis were also in attendance.