Super Value Golden Gates ATM Targeted

The Super Value food store located in the Golden Gates Shopping Center was extensively damaged during the commission of a robbery on Monday morning. It is believed that an ATM machine in the store was the intended target.

President of Super Value, Debra Ferguson spoke with ZNS News about the incident. She said a vehicle was used to break into the store by crashing into the wall. “We have concluded that it was to gain access to the ATM that we have in that particular section of the store.”

The store was open for business on Monday while the damaged wall was covered with tarps. Assistant Store Manager, Christopher Mackey said customers were shocked “but they’re just glad they can still come in and shop and still find what they need as they go about their day.”

Video of another ATM robbery circulated on social media recently showing the remains of a Bank of The Bahamas machine. There is no indication that the incidents are related. The ATM machine at the Super Value location remained in place.