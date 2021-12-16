Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The storm rapidly intensified on Thursday morning and was upgraded from a typhoon to a super typhoon. By the time it made landfall on Siargao Island on the central east coast, it had reached sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) with gusts over 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour) — equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic.

Tens of thousands of people have already evacuated their homes, with many of the storm preparations beginning earlier in the week as the country began seeing heavy rain. In central Misamis Oriental province, the Agay-ayan River overflowed on Tuesday, flooding streets and homes with muddy brown water.

The storm is expected to travel through the country’s central and southern regions. Some of the worst conditions are expected in Surigao Province, which lies on the northern tip of Mindanao, one of the country’s major islands.

The storm is also expected to hit a number of provinces in the country’s Visayas region, a central group of islands. More than 20 million people live in the Visayas, according to 2020 official figures.

