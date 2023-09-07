Sun Oil ignites future business leaders with $10,000 gift to Junior Achievement Bahamas

Philip Simon, JA Bahamas Chairman, Tammy Lecky, JA Bahamas Executive Director and Fabian Fernander, Sun Oil Sales & Marketing Manager

Demonstrating its commitment to the empowerment of aspiring Bahamian entrepreneurs, Sun Oil Limited, a leader in the energy sector, recently announced a generous donation of $10,000 to Junior Achievement (JA) Bahamas. The contribution is another testament to the company’s vision of fueling growth for people.

Highlighting the rationale behind the donation, Fabian Fernander, Sun Oil’s Marketing Manager, stated, “Our aspiration is to cultivate a generation of Bahamians who are not only ambitious but also well-equipped with the tools essential for transformative national progress. Through our partnership with JA Bahamas, we are investing in a future where business is synonymous with innovation, resilience, and community.”

Throughout the past four decades, Junior Achievement Bahamas has played a pivotal role to spark an entrepreneurial spirit in the nation’s youth. Tammy Lecky, the program’s executive director, remarked, “The donation from Sun Oil Limited is a game-changer for Junior Achievement. It will enable us to enhance our existing programs and develop new initiatives that will equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s competitive world. With this support, we can provide more resources, training, and mentorship opportunities to students, fostering their personal growth and preparing them for a brighter future.”

Furthering this sentiment, Philip Simon, chairman of Junior Achievement Bahamas, emphasized, “With Sun Oil’s support, we can empower the next generation with essential financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving global economy. We hope this serves as an inspiration for other companies to follow Sun Oil’s lead and become sponsors of Junior Achievement, as we continue to make a difference in the lives of young people.”

The relationship between Sun Oil and Junior Achievement Bahamas is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration through financial support that provides greater access to resources that empowers the Bahamian entrepreneurial spirit. Fernander concluded, “At Sun Oil, we remain steadfast in our pledge to uplift the upcoming generation of business visionaries. Through our alliance with Junior Achievement Bahamas, we are certain that our support will inspire a community of entrepreneurs, ready to bring innovative products and solutions to the forefront of our nation.”