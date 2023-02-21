Summer Love Island villa to be hosted in Gem of Caribbean – Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The summer version of the British reality dating series, Love Island, is heading to Barbados for the first time ever.

Barbados’ Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill announced on Monday filming will start this June.

“I am indeed pleased to announce that the hugely popular Love Island, a British television programme, will be on island in June to commence filming for six to eight weeks with more than 360 casts and crew.

“The publicity of this event and the broadcast of the television series will give Barbados destination exposure to more than five million direct and over 20 million streaming viewers in the United Kingdom alone,” revealed the Minister of Tourism and International Transport during the Estimates Debate in the House of Assembly.

This revelation comes following reports that ITV bosses are in talks for Love Island All Stars sometime next year.

Fan-favourite Maura Higgins from the iconic fifth series in 2019 is rumoured to be attached to the prospective All Stars series. Other contenders include Sophie Piper from the first winter island in 2021 and series two Kady McDemott.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about. This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around,” the insider told the tabloid.

Love Island involves a group of contestants or ‘islanders’ living in seclusion from the outside world in a villa, under 24/7 video surveillance. The islanders couple either for love, friendship or money.

The winning couple receives ?50,000 ($120,423.75 BBD).

NewsAmericasNow.com