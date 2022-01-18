Sudanese forces kill at least seven during anti-coup protests, medics say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least seven protesters were shot dead by Sudanese security forces on Monday during anti-coup rallies in the capital Khartoum, according to the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC).

More than 100 people were injured amid the gunfire, SCDC added, which broke out as thousands of protesters marched toward the presidential palace in opposition to last October’s military coup.

In videos shared by Sudanese activists on social media, barrages of tear gas were fired at protesters who were blocking main roads leading to the presidential compound. Sounds believed to be gunfire could also be heard in the videos.

This comes as Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council — headed by Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Burhan — said Monday it would establish an anti-terrorism force to counter “multiple potential threats,” according to a statement on Facebook.

There have been several mass demonstrations against military rule since the October 25 coup, and at least 71 people been killed by security forces, the SCDC said Monday.

Read More