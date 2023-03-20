Students Showcase their Vocal Talent at the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival

Scores of students showcased their vocal talents and abilities, during the first week of the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival New Providence adjudications, held at the All Saint’s Hall, East Street South. Vocal Adjudicator Adrian Archer judged soloists, duets and choirs all singing Bahamian, pop and gospel songs, and original rap, while their fellow students and a number of supportive parents and teachers cheered them on. Also present were members of the Festival’s Secretariat from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Division of Cultural Affairs, as well as Division officers and staff giving their support. The New Providence adjudications continue into the week of March 20, 2023, and will also include dance, drama at various venues, and visual arts. Admission to watch is free and open to the public.

More photo highlights below: