Students ring in the Christmas season with Festival of Carols

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training kicked off the Holiday season with its annual Festival of Carols programme Friday, December 1, 2023 at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street.

The event, which was attended by Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Cooper-Darling, featured music educators and students of all age groups from schools in New Providence and Central Abaco with a virtual presentation.

The event, which focused on the theme “The Reason He Came”, included a musical selection by a combined high school band, congregational singing, scripture readings, prayers, various school choirs, a hand bell selection, a dance Christmas praise, an all-girls chorale by Centre for the Deaf, a solo and a skit.

Gerald Cash Primary School’s Rake N Scrape Ensemble was a crowd pleaser and received standing ovation.

Dominique McCartney-Russell, Acting Director of Education gave Christmas greetings.

Rev. Joel Johnson, Youth Pastor at Salem Union Baptist Church was the guest speaker.

In her special Christmas remarks the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, said the story of Christ is the most amazing story of love.

“Let this season be intensified with the spirit of love and set ablaze post December throughout the year. Love is powerful. It is the power of change, it is the power of healing, it is the power of transformation, it is the power to achieve peace. Let nothing get between the power of love and its manifest work and our children, our young people and our nation. In this we must be intentional, deliberate, unwavering, faithful and courageous,” she said.

“No weapon formed against our young people of this nation will prosper.”She wished a Merry Christmas to all present.

More photo highlights below: