Students Announce Calendar of Events for Child Protection Month

Students from various schools hosted a press conference to announce the calendar of events during the month of April for Child Protection Month. The press conference was held Thursday at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development held a press conference to announce the calendar of events for Child Protection Month, scheduled for the month of April, at the Ministry of Social Services on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

During the press conference it was announced that the theme this year is ‘One Nation Uniting to Protect Our Children’ and it was led by students from various schools instead of Ministry officials.

Ms. Nylah Symonette, a student of Queen’s College, brought the keynote remarks. She said, “I hope that everyone will join together to end violence and child abuse.

“I hope that when adults need help, they will ask for it and not take it out on those who are vulnerable and look to them for love and care.”

Miss Symonette added, “I hope that children that are being abused will have the ability to speak up and get the help they need.”

The month of activities takes place on islands across the country including a church service on April 5 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, Clive Avenue in Freeport, Grand Bahama; a Fun Day at the Ranfurly Homes for Children on April 12; and a Review of the Child Protection Act Reporting Obligation Rights of Children in State Homes, at the Department of Physical Planning Hearing Room on April 19.

From: Bahamas Information Services

