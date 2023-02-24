Strengthening Ecosystem Resilience in Grenada

Black Immigrant Daily News

The National Validation workshop for the “Enhancing Land Management and Strengthening Ecosystem Resilience for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Climate Resilient Food Systems Project in Carriacou, Grenada” was held at the Mermaid Hotel Conference Feb. 10 in Hillsborough, Carriacou.

The workshop was facilitated by the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management Support Office for the Caribbean (PISLM) in collaboration with the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government (MCPA).

The workshop began with a brief opening ceremony with key remarks presented by the Permanent Secretary for the MCPA, Javan Williams and Executive Director of the PISLM, Calvin James. The workshop was attended by key stakeholders from within government, farmers association, individual farmers, and non- governmental organizations (NGO’s).

There were presentations to the stakeholders presented, on the different components of the project, the target sites that will see interventions, what the project outputs will be and who the beneficiaries are as outlined in the project Proposal. The project will take into consideration gender sensitivity. The stakeholders provided feedback, made changes and validated the proposal for onward transmission for approval to the GEF funding agency by end of month.

The Project start date is expected to be in September 2023 and end in 2026 with the potential for a second phase. The project will be implemented at a total cost of US$900,000.

This project will further build on project activities that will be implemented in Carriacou under the Caribbean Small Island Developing States (CSIDS) SOILCARE project, also being undertaken as a joint venture by the PISLM.

In support of the CSIDS SOILCARE Phase 1 project activities in Carriacou, Steve Maximay Climate Smart Agriculture Marketing Expert with the PISLM visited Carriacou from the Feb. 8 to 10 to meet with key government personnel, farmers, the Carriacou Farmers Association, and conduct the necessary field assessment to design the Climate Smart and Marketing interventions for each demonstration site on Carriacou.

