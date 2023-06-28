Strategic National Development Plan

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis revealed the government’s plans for the furtherance of the formulation of the National Development Plan while wrapping up the 2023/24 budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday.

Davis told Parliamentarians, “there must be continuity, not just across budget years but across successive administrations. That’s why so many Bahamians hated stop, review and cancel, they understood it was partisan politics not national development that was being prioritized. In our prior administration we spent years consulting with Bahamians from every walk of life to create the National Development Plan, a foundational and comprehensive long term plan for the country’s development and prosperity. We specifically promised that we would relaunch, complete and legislate the National Development Plan, we intend to deliver on that promise.”

Prime Minister Davis announced that the National Development Plan committee has been reappointed to complete the plan and to prepare a plan for implementation. He also revealed that the government will appoint a secretariat to support the implementation of the plan and that draft legislation already exists.