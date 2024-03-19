Stop And Drop Initiative

Several charitable organizations that find themselves in need of donations have partnered for the Stop and Drop Challenge.

At a press event announcing the new initiative, Founder of Great Commission Ministries, Bishop Walter Hanchell said, “the truth is if somebody cannot find food to eat they will steal, out of necessity the will have to steal, especially if they have children. So poverty create crime. We have mother, descent young ladies who hard working with four and five children, they find themselves to the point where because they are on minimum wage making $250-$300 per week and they have five, six children they have to buy food, pay rent, other expenses and they have no money.”

Head of Family Of All Murdered Victims (FOAM), Khandi Gibson was also spoke to reporters about the plight of her organization. “We’re going into our personal funds and right now we depleted that and all. And there’s no way you should be feeling overwhelmed trying to help make others happy.”

The organizations involved in the initiative are Great Commission Ministries, Bains Grants Town Advancement Association, Families Of All Murdered Victims (FOAM), International Praying Deliverance Ministries and Eljhay’s Hilltop Cottage Ministries. The goal is to increase donations to meet this need of those who seek their services.