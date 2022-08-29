Sting Jamaica Promises Biggest Show Of The Century With 20 Artists Booked

Sting Jamaica principals promises to host the biggest show in Jamaica this century.

The true test of a dancehall artist has long been considered their freestyle and clashing skills on stage. Sting was once the stage for that test to be taken, but in 2015, few dancehall lovers would have guessed that the show would go missing from the regular circuit.

Now, some seven years later, Sting is making its way back to the fans, and the organizers have promised a show that will not soon be forgotten, one that they say will live up to the show’s title as the “Greatest one-night reggae and dancehall show on Earth.”

The show is being organized by Supreme Promotions, and the Sting director, Junior’ Heavy D’ Fraser, spoke with the STAR about the upcoming show carded for the traditional Boxing Day showcase on December 26, 2022.

Most fans knew that the event would return and that several artists had already booked for the show. Another development that was made public recently was that the show would be moved from Sting’s traditional spot at the JamWorld Entertainment Centre in Portmore, St Catherine, to Grizzly’s Entertainment Centre at Plantation Cove in St Ann.

Heavy D was able to give an update about how the show’s planning was coming along and shared that the list of artists had gone up from 15 to 20. However, he emphasized that these artists were confirmed and not booked as of yet.

He explained that all the artists have already received part payment for their performances, so the date should be booked.

There have been many iconic moments on the Sting stage that, over the years, saw both veterans and upcoming artists clash and showcase their versatility. It’s the stage where the feud between Vybz Kartel and Movado intensified in 2008 and the same stage that had fans going crazy for Ninjaman’s ridiculous flow over the years.

Who could forget Merciless, who famously took on the top dancehall artists at the time, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Ninjaman at Sting 2000? The 51-year-old artist, whose real name is Leonard Bartley, sadly passed away on July 19 at a hotel named Harlem Resort on Walkers Avenue in St. Andrew in Kingston, Jamaica.

Now two up-and-coming stars will show what they have as Skeng and Jahshii have been booked. The two are already in the midst of their own battle so there’s no doubt that fans will want to see what they can do live.

Shaneil Muir, Moyann, and Stalk Ashley have all seemingly been confirmed, ensuring that the clashes will be filled with entertainment. There has been no confirmation as to whether or not there will be international performers though it may be in the works.

A press release from the organizers noted that Sting had been a showcase of talent for at least three decades. The release also stated that Sting was the ultimate colosseum, where lyrical masters unleash their lyrical projectiles with the intention of emerging the ultimate victor.

“It holds the platinum microphone categorisation as the seminal and only true stage for the grooming of young, not-so-young, and popular dancehall artistes in the art of stagecraft and lyrical mastery,” it further stated.

Heavy D also declined to speak on a rumored overseas investor brought in for this year’s staging of Sting saying that while he is not the official spokesman for the show, “Just know that Sting is going to be big … huge.”