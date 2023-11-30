Statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Passing of Henry Kissinger

Statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Passing of Henry Kissinger
I extend condolences  to Nancy Kissinger on the passing of her husband  Henry at the grand age of one century. As Lynden Pindling  used to say: this was a good innings.

His storied career as Secretary of State of the United States in the tradition of Metternich is so well known, it bears no repeating here. What I acknowledge  is he and his wife’s  frequent annual  visits to Nassau  and vacationing at Lyford and having dinner a couple of times with him. One such visit with Dr Kissinger on one side  and Paul Volcker, the central  banker  on the other.

Later  in a chat in the margins of the UN, we agreed that The Bahamas  was a favoured vacation  spot for the U S northeast  establishment  which establishment  largely  had outsized influence  over U S policy  and therefore gave our country outsized access.

May he rest in peace.

