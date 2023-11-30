Statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Passing of Henry Kissinger

I extend condolences to Nancy Kissinger on the passing of her husband Henry at the grand age of one century. As Lynden Pindling used to say: this was a good innings.

His storied career as Secretary of State of the United States in the tradition of Metternich is so well known, it bears no repeating here. What I acknowledge is he and his wife’s frequent annual visits to Nassau and vacationing at Lyford and having dinner a couple of times with him. One such visit with Dr Kissinger on one side and Paul Volcker, the central banker on the other.

Later in a chat in the margins of the UN, we agreed that The Bahamas was a favoured vacation spot for the U S northeast establishment which establishment largely had outsized influence over U S policy and therefore gave our country outsized access.

May he rest in peace.