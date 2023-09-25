Statement From The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party On The Passing of The Minister For Social Services the Hon Obie Wilchcombe

The Prime Minister and Leader of the Party was informed this morning that the Minister for Social Services the Hon Obadiah Wilchcombe passed away overnight. This is a shocking development for a dedicated, energetic and vibrant public servant.

Our party is reeling this morning.

The Prime Minister has issued a statement of condolences on behalf of the Government.

The party joins in those expressions. We have a deep sense of loss from one we have known over the decades of public life.

I have reached out to his beloved constituents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. This is a very sad time for them as well.

On behalf of the PLP, our leader and the entire team, supporters and friends, we extend condolences to his family.

May he rest in peace.