Statement From The Bahamas Red Cross Society on the Passing of Honourable Obediah H. Wilchcombe

It is with profound sadness that we at The Bahamas Red Cross Society learnt of the passing of The Honourable Obediah Wlichcombe, Member of Parliament and Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting. As the Minister for Social Services, Minister Wilchcombe was a key stakeholder and significant partner of The Bahamas Red Cross Society. In our most recent interactions, I expressed my delight at our renewed interest and combined efforts to further grow and expand the relations between the Ministry of Social Services and the auxiliary role of The Bahamas Red Cross Society.

He was a tenacious defender and advocate of the poor, disadvantaged and most vulnerable in our communities and demonstrated a genuine passion and concern for their welfare and wellbeing. He was dedicated to doing whatever he could to uplift, empower, encourage and restore the subjugated to a place of dignity, self-awareness, and self-worth. He believed in The Bahamas and the power, strength and resolve of the Bahamian people. We at The Bahamas Red Cross Society extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his Soul Rest In Peace.