Statement by HE V. Alfred Gray on the passing of Consul-General Al Dillette

On behalf of the staff of The Bahamas High Commission, Ottawa and the Consulate-General of The Bahamas, Toronto and indeed the entire Bahamian Diaspora living in Canada. I wish to express our profound sorrow at the passing of Consul-General Al Dillette, a consummate professional, husband, father and tireless advocate for The Bahamas and its Diaspora in Canada.

In the relatively short time that Consul-General Dillette served in post, it is evident that his work with the Bahamian Diaspora in Toronto has been impactful; we are grateful for his contributions and dedication to promoting The Bahamas, fostering connections and expanding opportunities for national growth and development, which have all laid a strong foundation for future endeavours. Our memories of the Consul-General and his dedication and love for The Bahamas and its people will continue to inspire us as we serve our country.

As we mourn the loss of a distinguished Foreign Service Officer, community leader and friend, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Consul-General Dillette’s wife, Kathryn, two sons, Adam and Robert (Aafiah), one daughter, Alana (Derrick) and three grandchildren: Maya, Elijah, and Xzavier. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time.

Rest in peace, Consul-General Al Dillette. You will be dearly missed.