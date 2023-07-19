The Cabinet Office announces that a State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Diane Gail Saunders, CB., OBE, former Bahamian Historian, Archivist, Athlete, and Author will be held on Friday, 21st July, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street.

Cremation will be held at a later date. The body will lie-in-repose in “Suite B” of Bethel Brothers Morticians, Nassau Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 20th July, 2023.

Viewing for the general public will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 20th January, 2023.

The Funeral Service will be broadcast live on the ZNS Radio Network from Christ Church Cathedral, George Street at 11:00am.

From: Bahamas Information Services