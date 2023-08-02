The Cabinet Office announces that a State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Reverend Dr. Lloyd C. Smith, President of The Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention will be held on Friday, 4th August, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Horeb Baptist Church, Sandy Port. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, J. F. Kennedy Drive.

The body will lie-in-repose at William Thompson Auditorium, Jean Street, Gleniston Gardens from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 3rd August, 2023.

Viewing for the general public will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 3 rd August, 2023. The Funeral Service will be broadcast live on the ZNS Radio Network from Mount Horeb Baptist Church, Sandy Port at 11:00am.