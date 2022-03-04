State-Recognized Funeral for the Late Patricia Coakley, Former Senator



(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)



NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Funeral for the Late Patricia Aloma Coakley, former Senator, was held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Boyd Road. The Hon. Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister, along with his wife, Cecilia, headed the list of government officials. Shown in photos: The Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces with the Presentation of Colours; family and friends pay their last respects; Celebrant Monsignor Alfred Culmer delivers the Homily; Sts. Francis & Joseph Primary School students; Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, presenting the National Flag to little Robert Coakley; and Last Rites. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)



(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)





(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)





(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)





(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)





(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)





(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page