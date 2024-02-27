State Minister Leon Lundy makes a stop at the Treasure Cay Debris and Waste Management Site

State Minister Leon Lundy (left) makes a stop at the Treasure Cay Debris and Waste Management Site as part of his first Official Visit to Abaco, February 22 and 23, in his new position as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management.

The delegation also toured the Spring City and Green Turtle Cay Debris and Waste Management Sites to assess work being done at those locations. Also pictured (second left) are: Mr. Alex Storr, Chairman, Disaster Reconstruction Authority which has oversight of all three operations, and Mr. Aarone Sargent, (foreground), Managing Director, Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

State Minister Lundy began his two-day Official Visit to Abaco with an initial stop at the Office of the Prime Minister, Abaco, located in the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour. His tour included a Town Hall Meeting, Thursday, February 22, at the Agape School Gymnasium, Marsh Harbour.

Mr. Lundy, who was appointed to the role in January, 2024, was greeted upon arrival in Abaco by John. H. Pinder, Member of Parliament for South and Central Abaco and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and Kirk Cornish, Member of Parliament for North Abaco. This official visit follows on the heels of a similar mission to Grand Bahama over the February 15-16 period.

More photo highlights below: