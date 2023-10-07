Stabbing Death Under Investigation

Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 52 year old man. The incident occurred in the Chippingham area on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Terrico Sweeting of the Criminal Investigations Department was on the scene and briefed members of the media. “The police were alerted the some resident in this community found a young man in a slumped over position. And so EMS were called to this location where they examined the body and found it to be lifeless,” he said.

Superintendent Sweeting asked members of the public to “pay attention to incidents that arrived out of a domestic situation. Sometime earlier today we had a separate incident in Quakoo Street where two males were shot at in that area. So we appeal to members in especially the urban communities and these small communities to please ban together and let’s see how we can continue to resolve conflicts.”