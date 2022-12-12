St Thomas woman offered bail on gun possession charge Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A St Thomas woman who was charged along with a man following the seizure of an illegal handgun and several rounds of ammunition in the parish last month, was last week offered bail.

Ladonna McLean, a resident of Whitehorses in the parish, was offered bail in the sum of $250,000 when she appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court.

Her co-accused, Duran Anthony Foster, was remanded in police custody.

During McLean’s bail application, her attorney argued that she was asleep at her house in Whitehorses on November 16, when she was awaken by police officers.

The attorney told the court that it was at that point that she was informed that a gun and ammunition had been found outside her house.

She is to return to court on February 20, 2023.

The police reported that about 5:30 am on November 16, a team of law enforcers executed a search warrant at a location in Whitehorses.

While searching the premises, the police team observed a man fleeing and discarding an object while he ran.

The man, later identified as Foster, was pursued and caught, and the weapon was retrieved and seized.

Law enforcers said the weapon was found to be a .38 special revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Both Foster and McLean were arrested and subsequently charged.

NewsAmericasNow.com