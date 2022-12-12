St. Lucian/Kittitian Entrepreneur Listed Among World’s Most Influential People in the Event Industry for 2022.

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 12, 2022 (The Dreamy Group) — Natalie John of Dreamy Weddings & The Dreamy Group is a savvy and trend-forward entrepreneur who oversees a portfolio of growing businesses. She’s listed among The 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry by Eventex. The list includes celebrity event planners/MICE professionals from around the world including David Adler of BizBash, Andrew Roby of Andrew Roby Events, Akeshi Akinseye of Kesh Events and Carina Bauer of the IMEX Group to name a few. The 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry index recognizes exceptional industry figures from around the globe who have left a mark on the industry with their creativity, vision, and capacity for innovation

Over the years Ms. John has been recognized by leading media outlets, the recipient of the A-List Wedding Planner designation by US-based Destination Weddings & Honeymoons magazine in 2010, Caribbean Wedding Planner and Off-Site Wedding Planner of the Year 2018/2019 by Caribbean Wedding Industry Awards and in 2019 won the St. Kitts Business Excellence Awards by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Born and raised in Saint Lucia, and a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis she continues to innovate, finding new ways to pamper discerning couples, assist corporate groups in planning Caribbean events, and help island tourism officials develop creative strategies to remain competitive.

In 2020, she founded the Caribbean Wedding & Events Professionals Inc., (CWEP) a non-profit regional organization that represents Caribbean professionals and business entities. As a regional champion for event industry excellence, she created CWEP as a platform for industry professionals to network, leverage their creativity and grow. From a business perspective, The Dreamy Group now includes Dreamy Weddings Ltd. (www.dreamyweddings.com), Dreamy Floral & Décor Bar Ltd. (www.stkittsnevisflorist.com., and Dreamy Rentals (www.dreamyrentalskn.com).

EventEx was founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the industry. Today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. The list is decided entirely by the public who first get to nominate and then vote on who they believe has influenced the industry the most lately. The Eventex Awards entries are assessed by some of the industry’s

most prominent names – renowned journalists from leading event magazines, heads of associations, representatives of convention bureaus, the most creative minds, the top influencers and thought leaders of today. The full awardee list can be seen here https://eventex.co/people2022

