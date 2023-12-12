St. George’s High School of Grand Bahama is once again winner of the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival

For the third year in a row, St. George’s High School, of Grand Bahama, received the Governor-General’s Award as the overall top winner at the 2023 E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Awards Ceremony, held at the University of The Bahamas on December 8, 2023. Almost 1,000 students and community members from throughout The Bahamas received trophies and plaques in recognition of their achievements. Joining teachers and parents in cheering on those recognized were the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Permanent Secretary Cora Colebrooke; Under Secretary Montez Williams; consultant and former Permanent Secretary Harrison Thompson; Acting Director of Culture Dereka Deleveaux-Grant; and officers and staff members of the Division of Cultural Affairs.

From: Bahamas Information Services