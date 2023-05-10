St. Augustine’s University, Raleigh, North Carolina – Partnership for Development

Faculty and students at St. Augustine’s University of Raleigh, North Carolina representing the Student Global Leadership Fellows Institute paid a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey Monday, May 8th, 2023. The group travelled to Grand Bahama on Sunday. Minister Moxey deemed this visit a collaborative effort with St. Augustine’s University. Representatives from her Ministry and the wider public will be able to discuss with the visiting delegation the significance of entrepreneurship and explore innovative and sustainable methods to foster growth and development. This visit holds great value as Grand Bahama is set to become the hub of maritime and logistics, events and entertainment, and innovation.During their visit to the island, the group toured the University of The Bahamas’ “Community Seedling Nursery,” which is facilitating restoration and research, the Kipling Complex acquired as future site for the University of The Bahamas’ northern campus, and the current location for UB North located at Freeport’s Teachers Credit Union building. They also toured the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute (BTVI).Minister Moxey was joined by Melvin Seymour, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Grand Bahama, and delegates from both the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute and University of The Bahamas for the courtesy call held

in the Collab Unit’s headquarters, downstairs in the Harold DeGregory Building. Cindy love, Associate Vice President of Professional Studies and Dr. Mark Melton, V.P. of Academic Affairs headed the St. Augustine delegation.

From: Bahamas Information Services