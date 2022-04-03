Spice Hails Her ‘Hero’ Shaggy For Surprise Appearance At Miami Show With Cham, Konshens & Kemar Highcon

Spice homage her ‘hero’ Shaggy after making a surprise appearance at her show in Miami where Cham, Konshens, and Kemar Highcon also came out.

Spice has been sharing her latest performance at an event in Miami, where she hailed the support received from other artistes. The “So Mi Like It” artist has been sharing snippets from the Island Fever event kept in Miami, Florida, last weekend, where she is seen entertaining an energetic crowd of dancehall fans who sang along to her hit songs.

Spice shared several videos of parts of her performance, including one where she hails Patra, whose song “Queen of the Pack” she partly sampled for her song “romantic mood,” with which she started her performance.

“Was so busy I forgot to post Island fever performance in Miami. Shuffle up the bloodclaat deck, mi a the Queen inna the Pack. Big up Queen Patra @therealpatra #DancehallQueen still wondering what’s in my Attaché case ?” she asked about her purple bodysuit and the accompanying attaché case.

In other videos, she shared that she was supported by other dancehall artists who were at the event, and she gave her strength. Among those who performed were Shaggy, Konshens, Cham, and also in attendance was Kemar Highcon.

Shaggy performed his verses in her song “Go Down Deh,” which is on her GRAMMY-nominated album 10.

“My hero @direalshaggy came out to surprise my fans at Island Fever in Miami @thecham made sure it was a milky night, @konshens and @kemarhighcon also came out fi the gal dem This is what support in Dancehall looks like Big up mi Bredda Dem,” Spice captioned several videos.

Cham also performed his and Spice’s latest collab, “Condense Milk”, while Konshens performed two of his hit songs – Bruk off Yuh Back” and “Gal A Bubble”.

Meanwhile, Spice also shared that her “Different Category” video is now out ahead of the GRAMMY awards event on Sunday, April 3.

“Moral of the story even if you clone me there can still be only one me. We got the same things we ano the same thing Different category official video out now @demarcodadon @troytonmusic Authentic dancehall,” she captioned a snippet of the video.