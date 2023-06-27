Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng Performs With Busta Rhymes At BET Awards 2023

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng, and more dancehall artists performed with Busta Rhymes in a tribute to the rap legend at the BET Awards.

Award-winning multi-platinum MC and multi-hyphenate Busta Rhymes was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday.

Celebrities converged at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the BET Awards, which saw many pioneers in the music industry being honored for their contributions to black culture and entertainment. According to BET, Busta Rhymes’ three-decade-long career has been exemplary in the development of hip-hop music.

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip-hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer,” a statement from BET said.

It added, “His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy. We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

Busta Rhymes has influenced artists across Trap, Bounce, Afrobeats, and Dancehall music genres, and a musical tribute dedicated to him will be diverse. His music has served to entertain generations of people with his unique rapping style and fashions, but more so, the beloved artist has been one of the biggest promoters of Jamaican culture and music abroad.

At the BET Awards, several artists will pay homage to him, including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and others.

Dexta Daps also shared that the artist gave him his first opportunity to perform on stage at the BET.

“Much respect 4 the opportunity to endorse the yawdy & caribbean brand to the world… We banging down the b.E.T stage today @spiceofficial @realcuttyranks Busta Lifetime Achievement Award… Mama WE ON BET,” he wrote.

In another post, he wrote, “You’ve been breaking necks for decades n you’ve been my fav. Rapper forever, n im honored to be in the presence of @bet honoring a true legend in the game.”

Spice, who is also representing dancehall to honor Busta Rhymes, shared that the Awards only allowed 10 minutes for dancehall to be split equally by her, Dexta Daps, Cutty Ranks, and Super Cat.

Busta Rhymes thanked all the performers who honored him in a video posted on his Instagram.

“I AM SO GRATEFUL!! Thank you Scott Mills @connieorlando @fatima_noir @jessecollinsent @bet for this AMAZING Moment in my life and in my Legacy with this Huge Honor of the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD!! Forever Grateful!! Thank you to my incredible support system @monascottyoung Sulaiman @ablitz2020 @touredesigns & my other Stylist Jason and his whole crew Natalie (my publicist at @epicrecords The Queen Boss lady @iamsylviarhone @ezekiellewis @bekulous @billydanzem.o.p @famethemovie @lazeelliott @remyma @scar_lip @bia @coileray @dextadaps @spiceofficial @skillibeng @realcuttyranks @supercat_dondada and ALL THE PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD!! THANK ALL FOR THE BLESSED ENERGY AND FOR THE LOVE,” he wrote.

Spice and Dexta Daps chimed in the comments thanking the rap legend for the opportunity.

“So grateful to you for including us into this historical Moment. It was Big for the entire Dancehall Culture. #TEAMJAMAICA WE LOVE YOU GOAT Congratulations Life time achievement awards,” Spice wrote.

“No1 but Busta could pull this off. thnk u so much from every Caribbean Music Lover. @bet we appreciate every moment… @spliffstar_mrlewis DUTTYYYYY!” Dexta wrote.