Spice, Akon and Shaggy Spotted In The Studio Working On New Music

International recording artist Shaggy has revealed that he and Spice are back in the studio, and they are making new music with Akon.

The artists previously collaborated on the dancehall hit song “Go Down Deh” with Sean Paul resulting in Spice getting one of the biggest collaborations of her career. The “Banana” artist shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, but he was careful to ensure that no sound could be heard and fans would have to remain in suspense until the artists were ready to share their collab.

“Heat on da way [fire emojis] Gracie back,” Shaggy wrote.

While fans weren’t given any sounds for what the song would be like, Shaggy did tag a few interesting persons, including Spice, Akon, and Grammy-nominated singers/songwriters/ producers Olaf Blackwood, Shane Hoosang, Costi, Grant Valentine (who has worked with Spice, Shaggy and Bounty Killer) and fellow dancehall artist, Kemar Highcon.

In the video, Spice is all concentration as she spits her bars from her phone while Shaggy gives an approving grin and knowingly moves his eyebrows.

In another video shared by Shaggy, Akon is seen on the mic with earphones on while a sound engineer is next to him.

In the comments, Spice also shared her respect and adoration for Shaggy. “You know when I’m with the GOAT ? what’s gonna happen,” she wrote. Fans also shared their excitement at seeing all of the artists together in the studio. “Mi nuh hear it yet and me know it’s gonna be fire. Watch hit song besties,” a Spice fan page wrote. “Bbc costi? Itd instantly a global hit,” another fan wrote with fire emojis. “Spice look like she was goin innnnnnn,” one said while another added, “This is a summer hit.”

Last week, Spice celebrated the second anniversary of her song “Go Down Deh” with Shaggy and Sean Paul. The song had over 188 million views and was on Spice’s Grammy-nominated album Ten. Spice recently labeled the single as one of the biggest collaborations in dancehall history as she celebrates the second anniversary of releasing “Go Down Deh”.

“STOP Let’s celebrate this historical Collaboration together,” the Queen of Dancehall wrote. “DROP A LINE BELOW On this day May 1st, two years ago I released one of Dancehall’s biggest Collaborations, Joining forces with our two Legends @direalshaggy and @duttypaul. Thank you both so much for making this collaboration so easy and effortlessly Great Besties thanks for making this 188 Million Views.”