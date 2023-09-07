Special Weather Statement on Hurricane Lee

The Department of Meteorology has noted the numerous discussions and statements on social media about the impact of Hurricane Lee on The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands. We would like to advise the Bahamian public that the Department of Meteorology is continuously monitoring the development and progress of Hurricane Lee and will update the public of all changes or development with this system.

In collaboration with fellow meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center, we are confident that Hurricane Lee will pass well to the east and north of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands; the most significant impact being swells.

In anticipation of this system moving east of the islands, further deterioration in marine conditions is expected to occur starting this weekend in the Southeast Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, migrating north to the Northwest Bahamas by Thursday, 14th September.

Mariners should exercise extreme caution and beachgoers should refrain from entering the water, as these swells can produce rough seas, life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

Residents and motorists are urged to be extra cautious while traversing coastal roads due to sea spray that can reduce visibility. Overtopping waves will cause saltwater inundation, deposits of large stones and other coastal debris along with coastal erosion. The public is advised to pay close attention to all News Items and Statements issued by the Department of Meteorology as we continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Lee.