Sovereign Pacific’s USD $500M Fund for The Caribbean Region

Sovereign Pacific Capital Ltd., www.sovereignpacific.co, a Singapore based wealth and asset management organization, partners with Possibility Group Ltd., a Caribbean value creation organization, to establish a USD $500M Sovereign Pacific Fund for sustainable investments in St. Kitts & Nevis and the Caribbean region. Sovereign Pacific Fund will be administered and managed by Possibility Capital Inc., www.possibility.capital, a Caribbean wealth and asset management organization.

Sovereign Pacific Capital’s focus includes Financial Services, Real Estate, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, Hotels & Resorts, Manufacturing and Agriculture.

Sovereign Pacific Capital’s Chairman, Umashanker Mishra, is an Indian Canadian, Philanthropist, Attorney and Solicitor and Investment Banker. He is the Founder & Chairman of Global Human Care Foundation, which is a private Canadian entity focused on charitable projects in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean region.

Possibility Group, www.possibility.capital, is a leading value creation organization in Asia, Caribbean and North America. Possibility creates, develops and manages sustainable business for stakeholders based on a life cycle engineered, performance driven, partnerships = possibilities system.

Possibility’s Caribbean business includes Real Estate Development, Renewable Energy, Asset Management, Possibility Capital, Investment Management, Sustainable Manufacturing, Proprietary Agriculture and Medical Healthcare.

Possibility Group’s President & CEO, Leslie Thomas, P. Eng., is a Caribbean Canadian, born in St. Kitts & Nevis, with a personal motivation to “give back” to Tabernacle, St. Kitts & Nevis and the Caribbean and to contribute in a “unique and lasting” way to the region through Possibility Group, Possibility Capital and Global Human Care Foundation.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Sovereign Pacific Capital; Chairman, Umashanker Mishra and Sovereign Pacific’s USD $500M Fund, which will help to address a significant Barrier to Growth (access to Financing) in the Caribbean Region”.

“Sustainable manufacturing in the Caribbean region and the production of high quality Caribbean steel rebar and also environmentally friendly Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF), will help property owners, developers, resorts, hotels, governments, institutions and asset managers to reduce capital cost, energy cost and construction time, and significantly increase buildings strength (hurricane proof). Further benefits include developing new skills, trades, occupations, employment for Women in the construction industry and our Suncastle Resorts, Condos & Commercial buildings will be constructed primarily by Caribbean Women (to the highest industry standards and without compromise in quality, safety, strength or finish), which will be innovative, revolutionary, unique and life changing”, said Mr. Thomas.

