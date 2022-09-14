South Korea issues arrest warrant for developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna

The content originally appeared on: CNN

SeoulA South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around the world.

Kwon, also the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, has been accused of fraud by investors in the wake of the collapse.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for a total of six people, including Do Kwon, who are currently residing in Singapore,” a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Wednesday without elaborating.

Kwon did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The arrest order comes after months of investigation, including search and seizure operations at related offices and local cryptocurrency exchanges.

Read More